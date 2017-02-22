BJP playing with prohibition law in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

BJP ruled Gujarat government today amended its Gujarat Prohibition Act to bring strict punishment to effectively impose prohibition policy. Discussion on the amendment led by Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil brought out facts and figures narrating the tale of weakening of the prohibition law by BJP in the last 14 years.

Gohil said that the provisions introduced by the government were in fact part of the Gujarat Prohibition Act earlier and were withdrawn through amendments in the last 14 years. In such a situation, there is nothing new the government has brought. Rather it is correcting its blunders under pressure of recent public movement against growing menace of liquor in Gujarat, he said.

Gohil said that the way government relaxed norms to give licenses to liquor shops and reduced punishment quantum, it gave impression to the youth that there was no problem in drinking as government was promoting it. It is ironic that the amendments to soften prohibition law were brought by the then Home Minister Amit Shah who is now the president of the BJP, Gohil said.

