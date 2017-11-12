BJP president Jitu Vaghani apologises to Rajputs

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

In a late Saturday night development, BJP was able to pacify agitating Karadia rajputs with its state president Jitu Vaghani expressing regret to Dhansang Mori, a former sarpanch who is facing criminal cases. Mori has alleged that Vaghani implicated him and his family in cases as he had come in the Vaghani who wanted to capture gauchar land.

The compromise between Karadia Rajputs who had threatened to vote against BJP demanding Vaghani’s resignation and Vaghani was worked out in the presence of Amit Shah, national BJP president and other senior leaders.

Kanba Gohil who was deputed by the Rajputs to hold talks with government, said that at the meeting Vaghani said that sarpanch Dhansang Mori was his friend and it was his mistake and he regrets it. Amit Shah said that cases against Dhansang Mori and his family would be withdrawn.

Karadia Rajputs first assembled at the residence of former Chief Minister Anandiben Patel and from there they went to the residence of party president Amit Shah. Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala who is also Karadia Rajput and Jasa Barad, president of Karadia Rajput Samaj were also present in the meeting.

Rajputs had launched agitation saying that Vaghani who wanted to capture gauchar land got former sarpanch Dansang Mori of Budhel village of Bhavnagar district and his family members implicated in a false case of theft and intimidation of a police officer. Mori said that Vaghani was against him because he had come in the way of capturing land.

Last week over a lakh members of Karadia rajput community gathered at a meeting at Bavla near Ahmedabad to press their demand for resignation of the state BJP president Jitu Vaghani. They had threatened to vote against BJP if their demand is not met. Sharply reacting to the agitation of Karadia rajputs, BJP vice-president I K Jadeja had said Vaghani was not connected with the legal cases and police complaints against Budhel sarpach.

Community has around six lakh votes and has considerable influence in 25 seats particularly Saurashtra where BJP is facing tough challenge this time. Speaking at the gathering Ahmedabad district Karadia Rajput community leader Kanbha Gohil said that Vaghani had misuse his power to implicate Mori who was a reputed leader of Karadia community. This kind of misuse of power cannot be tolerated, he said. Gohil has been asked to hold talks with BJP as the community has given ten day time to BJP to settle the issue.

