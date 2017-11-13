BJP: Rahul’s temple visits are election stunt

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

BJP today launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi focusing on his visits to temples during his election campaign in Gujarat. Gujarat in-charge and general secretary of BJP, Bhupendra Yadav today described temple visits as election while asking Rahul Gandhi to clarify whether these visits are part of his routine or “chunavi Karma”.

In his media interaction he had several posers for Rahul Gandhi, but main focus was on the temple visits which is one of the main features of Gandhi’s four visits of Gujarat in last over one month. He wanted Gandhi to tell if he had been Akshardham temple which is just six kms from his residence in Delhi.

This question also shows desperation of BJP as Rahul started fourth round of his campaign on Saturday with unscheduled visit of Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar. Interestingly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week attended silver jubilee of the temple where told the audience how close and dear he was to Pramukh Swami who inspired the movement of Akshardham temples world over.

Though none of the saints of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purshottam Sanstha openly supported politically, the message of Modi was loud and clear that he had full support of the swaminarayan sect. Within four days of this function, head swami of Navtad swaminarayan, a major temple in central Gujarat, openly extended support to BJP and appealed devotees to support BJP when Chief Minister Vijay Rupani visited him.

Today Yadav also asked Rahul Gandhi whether he ever visited two temples next to his family farm house in Mahrauli area in Delhi. Of these one is temple of Katyani while another is a shaktipith, temple of Kalkaji. I think he even does not know about these temples, he said.

About various issues Rahul Gandhi is raising in Gujarat like education, health, electricity, roads and agriculture in Gujarat, Yadav said that Rahul Gandhi should tell what he has done on such issues in his own constituency, Amethi.

He said that the basic problem with Rahul Gandhi does not know anything about Gujarat and so he has oped in Sam Pitroda to find out problems of Gujarat.

He ended his narrative to media with a question to Rahul Gandhi that whom party would have its Chief Minister in Gujarat, party president haratsinh Solanki or Shaktisinh Gohil. He described Congress as party without leadership, without any direction and without an issue.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle