BJP releases manifesto for Gujarat elections a day before polling

BJP finally came out with vision document for Gujarat elections, a day before voting for the first phase. The document has no new projects but a promise to take the development agenda ahead. When asked about delay in announcing the manifesto Finance Minister Arun Jaitley just laughed it off.

Jaitley who released the manifesto said that Gujarat’s growth rate was 10 percent, highest in the country, for last five years. “We pledge to continue this development agenda”, he said. “Only one large state has maintained double-digit growth over last five years and that is Gujarat,” he said.

He attacked Congress and termed its agenda as constitutional impossibility and financial improbability. He said that congress promise of reservation to Patidars was constitutionally not possible. Jaitley said that Congress was attempting cast polarization in the state. The BJP aims to ensure unity in the state and work towards welfare of all groups.

Jaitley said the release does not violate the Model Code of Conduct since it is not displaying the photo of any candidate in fray tomorrow or mention the constituencies that will vote.

The BJP vision document for Gujarat was released just hours after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the party, saying that by not coming out with its manifesto for poll-bound Gujarat it has shown “unbelievable disrespect” to the people of the state.

“The BJP has shown unbelievable disrespect towards the people of Gujarat. The campaign is over and STILL no mention of a manifesto for the people, no vision and no ideas presented for Gujarat’s future,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

Polling for 89 constituencies will take place on Saturday.

Congress termed BJP’s manifesto as a piece of paper which was ‘anti Gujarat’. AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP manifesto has shown that the party was against Patidars. It was opposing reservation to Patidars.

BJP’s misrule was based on four factors- privatization, commercialization, corruption and exploitation, Surjewala said. He took a dig at BJP and remarked that there was no vision, only television.

