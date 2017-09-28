BJP to launch Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Starting October 1, Gujarat BJP will take out Gaurav yatras in the state to show the development in Gujarat in last 22 years. This comes in the wake of powerful campaign by Congress which says that Vikas has gone mad thus blasting claims of development in Gujarat.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who was in Ahmedabad to launch one of the raths of these yatras rolled out figures asserting that Gujarat had made tremendous progress in the 22 years of BJP rule and it was historic during the period when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister. The rath launched by Goyal will start yatra 1 from Karamsad.

One of the yatras will start on October 1 from Karamsad birth place of Sardar Patel while another will be flagged off on October 2 on Gandhi Jayanti from Porbandar. First yatra will be led by Deputy Chief Minister while second will be headed by BJP state president Jitu Vaghani.

Interestingly, both Nitin Patel and Vaghani represent patidars, traditional vote bank of BJP which is in the rebellious mood for the last two years. This Tuesday government had talks with patidar leaders in which four of the six demands of patidars were accepted.

The yatras which will end on October 15 will cover 149 of the 182 Assembly seats in 15 days. The concluding ceremony date and place will be decided later as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President would address the concluding ceremony. To a question Goyal said that the rest of 33 seats were in four Municipal Corporation areas and party might hold separate programmes for these Corporations.

State and central leaders will join these two yatras covering four zones of Gujarat, Saurashtra, central, south Gujarat and north Gujarat.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will attend these yatras on alternate days. Both the yatras will cover a distance of 4657 kms in which there will be 138 public meetings and 185 welcome meetings.

BJP has created short film which shows picture of people enjoying progress of development of Gujarat while dubbing Congress rule as the time of looters of public money.

Vikas has gone mad has gone viral and earlier Gujarat BJP had tried to counter it. During the recent three day visit of Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi people responded enthusiastically whenever he mentioned the word Vikas. In some rallies Rahul Gandhi had said that the mad vikas needed treatment.

Goyal said that the party was fully confident of getting more than 150 seats in the elections which are to be held in December this year.

