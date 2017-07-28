BJP using money and state power to lure MLAs : Congress

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

With three more Congress MLAs of Gujarat leaving the party and joining BJP, the Congress has suffered a major setback. The party has alleged that BJP was using money, muscle and state power to lure its MLAs.

AICC spokesperson Randp Surjewala while addressing a news conference here today said that BJP was trampling and murdering democracy in broad daylight. He said that Election Commission of India should take cognizance of the matter and file criminal complaint for breach of provisions of people representative act, corruption act and IPC.

Surjewala was accompanied by three MLAs from tribal belt and they claimed that they were offered Rs.10 crore and MLA ticket by BJP. The MLAs were Mangal Gavit from Dangs, Ishwar Patel from Dharmapur and Poonam Gamit from Vyara. They claimed that a senior cop and few others had called them and made offers.

Surjewala alleged that BJP was using its power blatantly and was making a mockery of constitution. He said that BJP was interested only in power. “Power at all and any cost seems to be the motto of BJP”, he said.

Meanwhile, three more Congress MLAs on Friday resigned and joined BJP. With this till now six Congress MLAs have joined BJP in less than 24 hours. Man singh Chauhan, Ramsinh Parmar and Sanabhai Chaudhary resigned today. More are likely to join BJP before Rajya Sabha elections which are due on August 8.

