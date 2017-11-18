BJP’s first list of candidates sparks off rebellion in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Waves of rebellion are shaking BJP even as tried to play safe in the first list of 70 candidates. There have been reports of dissatisfaction from several places with office bearers of the party tendering resignations to protest against the candidates.

On Saturday hundreds of supporters of BJP leader I K Jadeja staged demonstrations at the party headquarters at Koba. They demanded that Jadeja should be given ticket. He had sought ticket from Wadhwan seat where the party has fielded Dhanraj Patel.

Jadeja while talking to media said that his supporters had come to make representation. He said that he was asked by the party to work for organization in 2012 and now five years later he was not given ticket despite being a strong candidate.

He said that there was a system in BJP to make representations and his supporters would do that.

BJP MLA from Kodinar and parliamentary secretary Jetha Solanki also tendered his resignation in anticipation that he would be denied ticket. As soon as news of his resignation went viral he denied that he had quit. But later in the evening he told mediapersons that he had submitted his resignation. Though, he said, that he would give reasons later.

On Friday after the BJP released its first list of 70 candidates protests grew. Protests against BJP MLAs Bavku Ughad and Babu Jamna Patel grew with people demanding that their candidature should be cancelled.

Bharuch district panchayat member Vallabh Patel resigned from his post in protest against ticket to his brother Ishwar Patel.

In Dangs, district BJP general secretary Dashrath Puvar resigned from his post in protest against party ticket to Vijay Patel.

Some Kshatriya leaders including Vadodara district panchayat’s opposition leader have resigned from their posts protesting against party’s decision to give ticket to Dinesh Patel (Dinumama) on Padra seat.

At Kamigadh in Amreli district, 30 BJP leaders have submitted their resignation against ticket allocation to Bavku Undhad. In Mahuva, Bipin Sanghvi of BJP has resigned against ticket allocation.

More resignations are expected in a day or two. Though BJP leaders here remained tight lipped about the second list there is apprehension that it would trigger more protests.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle