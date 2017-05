Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Gujarat government has decided to extend benefits of seventh pay commission to employees of 33 boards and corporations. This would benefit 92,092 employees and the state will incur an expenditure of Rs.377 crore for it.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that the government would consider implementing 7th pay commission for 84,967 employees of GSRTC and Gujarat Electricity Board.

