BOB brings home loan rates to a new low

Reduction in home loan rates started by State Bank of India on January 1, touched a new low point on January as Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) lowered interest rate on home loans by 70 basis points (bps) to 8.35% – the lowest in the industry.

The bank has decided to offer home loans at its one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) without any spread to customers with CIBIL score of 760 and above. This simply means now the home loan rate stands between 8.35% and 9.35%.The bank will also allow customers with CIBIL score of -1 to 0 to get this benefit which means customers who have not borrowed anytime can also get loan at this rate.

The bank has also waived-off switchover fees for existing customers who wish to shift from the base rate to MCLR. “In case of existing home loan borrowers of BoB, who are not yet converted to MCLR rate structure can avail of the benefit of reduced rate of interest by converting from base rate to MCLR without any additional charges,” the bank said in a statement.

BoB said on a home loan of R50 lakh, reduction in interest rate by 70 bps will help a home buyer save R2,496 per month and approximately R9 lakh during the loan tenure of 30 years.

The rate of interest on car loans and mortgage loans starts at 8.85 percent and 10.35per cent respectively.

