BOB receives maximum awards for promotion of Hindi

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind presented the Rajbhasha Awards on the occasion of Hindi Diwas at a function held in New Delhi today (September 14, 2017). He also launched the ‘LILA Mobile App’ in the presence of Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Hansraj Gagaram Ahir and Kiran Rijiju, Ministers of State for Home Affairs.

Bank of Baroda, a premier public sector bank, has been awarded with first prize among all the nationalized banks under Rajbhasha Kirti Award Scheme of Government of India for the year 2016-17 for outstanding achievement in implementation of official language policy.

The award was received by P.S. Jayakumar, MD & CEO and Ashok Kumar Garg, Executive Director of the Bank from the President of India Ramnath Kovind in the presence of Union Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh and Ministers of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and Kiren Rijiju today at glittering function held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

In addition to this, the Bank Town Official Language Implementation Committees functioning under the convenorship of the Bank at Jaipur and Varanasi were awarded First and Second prizes respectively in linguistic region ‘A’ and the Committee at Baroda received Second prize in linguistic region ‘B’. These awards were received by the Chairmen of these Committees. The Executives of the Bank Dr. Ramjas Yadav (Regional Head, Agra) and Dr. Dinesh Kumar (Chief Manager, Lucknow) were also awarded under Rajbhasha Gaurav Puraskar Scheme for writings of Hindi Book on “Inclusive Banking”.

It is noteworthy that these are the maximum number of national awards received by any public sector bank for official language implementation, according to Jawahar Karnavat, DGM who is engaged in the promotion of Hindi in the bank for last several years.

