Canadian allegedly raped by Swaminarayan Swami

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

One more swaminarayan swami is now in sex scandal. A complaint by a Canada based Gujarati lady has rocked swaminarayan sect of Sokhda. She says that swami Sugeya sexually exploited her and the head of the sect made false promises of action against the swami for one full year. Accused Swami is very close to the head Swami Hariprasad.

The issue has shocked the followers of the sect who are demanding probe into the incident. Following the woman’s complaint a leading advocate of Ahmedabad has issued notices to Swami Hariprasad, Sugeya swami and trustees, directors and chief of Yogi Divine society at Sokhda.

The 24 year old woman has alleged that the incident took place in Canada swaminarayan mandir in October 2015. Swami Sugeya raped her twice in a night and then threatened her not to tell about the incident to anyone.

According to the woman she had come to Sokhda that year to seek Swami Hariprsad’s blessings as her marriage was fixed. But sometime later the marriage was called off as the boy was in depression. The woman’s father narrated the incident to Swami Sugeya.

Sugeya told the girl’s father that he was the most trusted of Swami Hariprasad and asked him to leave the matter to him. Swami Sugeya in meantime developed contact with the girl and talked to her regularly.

In October he visited Canada and asked the girl to come to see her. He asked her to come on the first floor of the temple and even sent her directions to come from the backside. Once she was there he allegedly rape her. He did not stop there. Later he took the victim to bathroom and raped her there again.

The woman took up the matter with Swami Hariprasad who assured action in the matter. But nothing moved and the girl’s family lodged a police complaint in Sokhda in December 2016.

Recently the girl released a video narrating the incident. She claimed that she has all the messages on her phone. Swami Sugeya used to send her obscene messages. After her video Swami Sugeya also released a video which showed him crying and saying that he was innocent.

