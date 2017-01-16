Cash limit of withdrawal from ATMs increased to Rs.10,000

Gujarat Global News Network, Mumbai

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday increased the cash withdrawal limit from ATMs to Rs.10,000 per day from the present Rs.4,500. However, there is no change in the weekly withdrawal limits which is Rs.24,000.

The limit on withdrawal from current accounts has been enhanced from the current limit of Rs 50,000 per week to Rs 1,00,000 per week. This also extends to overdraft and cash credit accounts.

The RBI had imposed these limits in November after the government announced a ban on all high-value currency notes, and said it would replace them with new notes.

The withdrawal limits are unlikely to be removed completely until the RBI has supplied the economy with sufficient amount of new notes, according to sources.

