CBI raids ‘Bhajiyawala” in Surat

The CBI on Saturday carried out searches at offices and residence of Kishor Bhajiyawala in connection with the recovery of over Rs one crore in new currency. Earlier Income Tax authorities had raided his residence, office and bank lockers.

A CBI official today said that the FIR has been lodged against Kishor, his two sons Jignesh and Vishal and the senior manager of the Surat People’s Cooperative Bank, Pankaj Bhatt. The CBI in its FIR has also mentioned about the involvement of some unknown people in the matter. Appropriate action will be initiated after completion of investigation.

Kishor is in news since a week after Rs 2000 notes worth over Rs one crore were found from him. IT raids also yeilded large amount of gold, silver and diamond jewelry worth over Rs 10 crore and documents of various properties were found. The CBI has also conducted raids in this connection.

Bhajiyawala who was a road side tea and snacks vendor became a financer and acquired huge wealth. He is said to have made his empire by lending money at exorbitant rates and usurping properties and other valuables on failing to repay. The I-T officials found that apart from the bank lockers registered in his name, Bhajiyawala used to operate many other lockers.

