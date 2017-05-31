CBSE class X result on June 2

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 Board Results 2017 on June 2.

The results will be available on CBSE’s official website cbse.nic.in orcbseresults.nic.in

For the 2015-16 session, a total number of 14,99,262 students had registered for examination out of which 14,96,066 students appeared for the exam.

The Results 2017 will also be available on examresults.net or results.nic.in

