CBSE exams from March 9

The examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the country will be delayed by 10 days due to Assembly elections in five states. CBSE announced on Monday that the class X and the class XII board examinations will be conducted from March 9 to April 29, 2017.

Traditionally the exams start in the first week of March. However, due to elections in five states and two polling dates falling on March 4 and March 8, the exams will begin from March 9.

In all 1667573 candidates from Central Board of Secondary Education have registered for the class X exams, up from 1491371 in 2016, while 1098420 candidates have registered for the class XII exams, up from 1065179 in 2016.

RK Chaturvedi, chairman, CBSE said that there will be no delay in the declaration of the results as “the board has adopted several IT initiatives which will aid in faster result processing.”

