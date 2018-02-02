Chaos and confusion over fee in Gujarat schools

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Supreme Court order for fixing school fee has only added to confusion and chaos to the ongoing problem of school fee in Gujarat. Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said that he had sought appointment of Attorney General to get a clear picture. He reiterated his appeal to school managements that instead of spending huge money on lawyers to challenge fee regulation by the government, schools should lower fee to benefit students.

Chudasama is happy that Supreme Court has upheld the state’s right to regulate fee of schools. But the fact is that none challenged the fee and so there was no question of SC verdict regarding the validity of the law. School managements had challenged the way the government was implementing the fee regulation. In this regard, the SC directed the state government to appoint new committee with new members to fix the fee of schools.

In reply to this, Chudasama said that schools could charge provisional fee until the fee decided by the SC ordered committees. However, he does not have any idea if the provisional fee had provision of refund if it was in excess to the fee fixed under new norms. Nor the minister is clear if the nex fee structure would be implemented from 2017-18 or 2018-2019.

Referring to media reports that fee regulation committee would have a parents’ representatives, he said that the SC order does not mention this explicitly. He said that the verdict says that parents’ representatives should be heard. He said that SC has set deadline for setting up of committee and time for representations within a period of next three months. He said that final hearing would start in May.

For any clarification, he said, SC has made it clear that petitioner will have to go Supreme Court. Chudasama further clarified that SC made it clear that all schools, those under Gujarat board and CBSE, would be covered under the fee regulation law.

To a question about the move of some private schools to close down their activities from next academic year, he said that Gujarat government was promoting private schools and it was not in public interest to close a school.

Despite all these clarifications, the fact is that schools have been demanding exorbitant fee,

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle