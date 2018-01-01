Cheque books of six banks invalid from Jan.1

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

Cheque books of six banks that merged with public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) are invalid with effect from January 1, 2018. SBI had earlier given time till December 31, 2017 to customers of the banks which had merged with it, to get new cheque books.

Five associate banks of State Bank of India (SBI) and Bharatiya Mahila Bank were merged with SBI with effect from April 1, 2017. The merger of State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur (SBBJ), State Bank of Mysore (SBM), State Bank of Travancore (SBT), State Bank of Patiala (SBP), State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) and BMB has now made SBI join the league of top 50 banks globally in terms of assets.

Customers can apply for a new cheque book ‘using INB, SBI Anywhere, SBI Mingle (web application) or visit the nearest ATM or branch’ for the same, SBI said in a tweet. SBI had earlier set a deadline of September 30, 2017.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle