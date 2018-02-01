CID to probe Gondal market fire

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The state government has ordered a CID probe into Gondal fire incident in which groundnut worth Rs. 28 crore was reduced to ashes on Tuesday night. Rajkot police has also initiated inquiry in the incident with the help of forensic science laboratory.

The groundnut crop was procured by the state government and about 2 lakh sacks were stored in Gondal godown. On Wednesday a release by the state government stated that the district officer at Gondal was asked for an inquiry by a judicial magistrate. But on Thursday Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that CID (crime) would look into the matter. He promised action against those responsible for the incident.

The incident has sparked off various speculations and opposition Congress has alleged that the fire was not an accident but the crop was destroyed to hide the corruption of BJP government. Leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani said that the fire was caused at the instance of BJP. He alleged that during elections the ruling party bought groundnut from BJP supported institutions. There were malpractices in the purchase and to destroy evidence the stock was burnt.

It is suspected that the groundnut was sold off illegally and to cover it godown was set afire. It was locked and there was no electricity connection which could have caused fire by short circuit. Even Rajkot collector Vikrant Pandey suspects some foul play. He said that the administration was checking oil mills of the surrounding areas to find out if they had got groundnut from the godown.

This is the second fire incident in last few days. Earlier in Rajkot godown also where groundnut was stocked a fire occurred in which several sacks of groundnut were burnt. According to sources empty oil barrels were found at the incident site.

State agriculture minister R C Faldu said that the government has taken the incident seriously. Action would be taken against those responsible after the judicial report.

