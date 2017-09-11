City decked up for Indo- Japan PM visit

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The entire city is decked up for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe two day visit starting Wednesday.

All the bridges and the Sabarmati Riverfront has been decorated with beautiful lights. All the roads are being repaired and painted. Posters welcoming the two leaders have been put at various places with slogans both in English and Japanese.

About 50 stages have been erected on the entire stretch from airport to Gandhi Ashram where cultural programmes would be organised. The culture of all the states will be showcased on these stages.

