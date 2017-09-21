City roads will be repaired in 15 days

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar has claimed that all city roads will be repaired within 15 days. Following severe criticism from people and media alike the MC on Thursday made a statement regarding situation of city roads. “Only if does not rain. One day of rain hampers our work for another two days”, he added.

It may be noted that after monsoon this year nearly 95 percent of the roads are broken. Kumar said that due to continuing rains it was becoming difficult to carry our road repairs and resurfacing works. Giving figures he said that 202 kms roads were broken and repairs were being done.

Roads in west zone of the city suffered maximum damage and 69 roads are broken followed by north zone with 50 and new west zone with 49 broken roads. He said that daily AMC is doing 7 km of repairs and 48 km has been completed.

The MC said that the corporation is planning road audit where roads would be checked for their condition, necessary repairs and life in February each year. That would be pre audit and after monsoon post audit would be done.

Toa question about action against contractors who have made these poor quality roads he said that few have been blacklisted. As per tender conditions the contractors have to repair the roads within three years and same is being done. Though such roads are only 18 kms, according to AMC estimates.

He said that vigilance inquiry has been initiated in bogus bill scam where AMC employees have been alleged to connive with contractors in taking huge payments.

