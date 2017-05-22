Class X result on May 29

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

The result of class X will be declared on May 29.. The result will be uploaded on the GSHSEB’s website gseb.org at 8 am while the distribution of mark sheets at district’s distribution centres will start at 10 am till 4 pm.

The exams were conducted by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) in March. More than 10 lakh students appeared for the exams. Last year the result was 67.1 percent.

