Closing of Narmada dam gates election stunt: Congress

Congress today dubbed closing of Narmada dam gates as election stunt.

Addressing a press conference PCC president Bharat Solanki and national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil said that the permission for closing of gates was given in June 2014 while they are closing gates after three years in June 2017.

They pointed out that closing of the gates would not benefit Gujarat in any way as 40,000 kms of canal network is yet to be built. Even otherwise closing of the gates would benefit only in power generation as there is sufficient water available for releasing in the entire canal network.

Since 40,000 km network has not been built available water is not reaching to people. On the other hand delay in the creation of canal network is causing considerable cost escalation. The Congress leaders said that BJP in its 22 year rule in Gujarat could have easily built canals as most of the basic work was completed during the Congress rule.

