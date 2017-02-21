CM assures strict action in Naliya gang rape case

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Gujarat Chief Minister Viajy Rupani today said that the government will not spare anyone and take action against all accused in Naliya gang rape case. He said that the government has taken action against BJP members and it shows the commitment of his government to not to leave guilty.

Speaking in the Assembly here today he said that inquiry has already been initiated and he was also pained at the incident. Leader of opposition Shankersinh Vaghela had demanded that an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge should be ordered in the incident. He said that the incident was shameful and cutting across party lines all should cooperate to see that justice was done. He sought assurance from the CM for the inquiry.

The opposition Congress disrupted the first day of Assembly session on Monday over the issue and the members were suspended from the House. On Tuesday also Congress members disrupted the proceedings and were suspended during the question hour.

The case relates to a 24-year-old girl who has alleged that she was raped by at least nine persons on different occasions a year ago. She alleged that the accused run a sex racket in Kutch district where they blackmail women by making their obscene videos. She had named four BJP leaders also who have been suspended from the party.

The issue has made national headlines and the government ordered a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Four BJP leaders have been arrested. On Sunday CID formed a committee to monitor the probe SIT. Gujarat Government formed an SIT, headed by Kutch LCB Police Inspector J M Aal earlier this month to probe the charges of gangrape levelled by a married lady against nine persons in her FIR at Naliya police station.

The SIT has till date arrested eight persons who allegedly raped the victim in Naliya on several occasions. Those arrested include four local BJP leaders, who are now suspended from the party.

