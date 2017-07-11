Coast Guard rescues crew trapped in high seas for 34 days

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Coast Guard ship rescued six foreign national and their boat which was trapped in high seas for the last 34 days. It was a chance detection of the boat by a Coast Guard Dornier whilst on Maritime Reconnaissance Sortie on 10.

The crew of the boat were observed on weather deck waving for assistance. A fishing ban is imposed on West coast of India and the appearance (structure/colour) of the boat was not commensurate with the features of boats from Gujarat. Further, the boat had its name inscribed in Urdu on its Foxle (front) side.

The Dornier tried to establish communication with the distressed boat without any success. Subsequently, the matter was reported to coast guard operations centre at Porbandar. On receipt of information, Indian Coast Guard Ship Samudra Prahari on patrol was diverted to proceed for rendering assistance. One ICG aircraft was maintained at standby in search and rescue configuration whilst holding the contact through electronic surveillance.

Indian Coast Guard Ship Samudra Prahari effected rendezvous with the distressed vessel on 10 Jul 2017 in evening hours. ICG personnel boarded the vessel to ascertain the credentials of the boat and its crew. The distressed boat was identified as “AL Bome Marize” which reportedly departed Yemen on 05 Jun 2017. The boat subsequently encountered a technical snag on 06 Jun 2017 and remained adrift since then.

Presently the boat is berthed at the Coast Guard jetty at Porbandar for mandatory joint interrogation in the presence of various associated resource agencies being undertaken on 11 Jul 2017.

(For news in Hindi see our Hindi daily Chaupal Chronicle)