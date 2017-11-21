Coastguard rescues six fishermen

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Indian Coast Guard on Monday rescued six fishermen from high seas near Jakhau along Indo-Pak maritime border.

The ICG received a distress call from fishing boat Kalyeshwari at 10.30 PM. This message was relayed by another fishing boat Naukeshwari. On getting the news ICGS Samudra Pavak reached the rescue site.

The distress boat was found capsized and wholly submerged with heavy ingress of water. All the six crew of the fishing boat were rescued and brought back to Porbandar, defence PRO Abhishek Matiman said.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle