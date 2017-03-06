Common entrance exam for army recruitment rescheduled

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The Common Entrance Examination for Indian Army for Category/ Trades of Soldier (General Duties), Soldier (Technical), Soldier (Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical) and Soldier Tradesman (10th & 8th Pass) which was held on 26 Feb 2017 stands cancelled and has now been rescheduled for 30 Apr 2017 due to alleged leak of question papers in Maharashtra & Goa.

The New Admit Cards for the common entrance examination to be held in Ahmedabad on the revised date will be issued to registered candidates on 03 Apr 2017 at Army Recruitment Office, Ahmedabad between 0900 hrs to 1800 hrs, an official release said.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle