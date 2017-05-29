Common Service Centers to be GST Suvidha providers

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Government is mobilizing village level entrepreneurs representatives of common service centers for the implementation of Goods and Service Tax in rural areas. The idea is to make CSCs to act as GST suvidha provider.

For the purpose a workshop on “CSCs as GST Suvidha Provider” to train the top performing VLEs and the State level representatives of CSC was held in Delhi today. Common Services Centers are proposed to act as a GST Suvidha Provider. CSCs have been identified to facilitate the roll out of GST especially in rural India.

CSCs will help merchants’ registration, filing returns and support them in fulfilling various requirements under GST. They will mobilize, conduct training and create advocacy of GST implementation across the country.The Union Minister for Electronics & IT and Law Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad who inaugurated the workshop appreciated the efforts of the enterprising VLEs in providing key services to the grassroots.

He Said the Village Level Entrepreneurs are Rapid Action Force for Digital India and hoped they will truly be the harbingers of digital revolution in India and enable us to create digitally and financially inclusive society. India does not want to miss the digital revolution and, in fact, aims to become the leader of the revolution and CSCs will lead us in this endeavor. He said VLEs are important component of Government’s strategy to provide all services at village level and the day is not far off when even private entrepreneurs would approach CSCs for reaching the unreached customers. Talking about employment potential of the initiative he said at present 2,50,000 CSCs are employing nearly 10 lac persons. The number is likely to touch 25 lac mark in the near future as more services from both private and public sectors are put in their basket.

The Minister said, “GST means one nation, one tax. He said that GST Suvidha Provider service that is being rolled out today is a big opportunity for VLEs.” He hoped that the VLEs would rise to the occasion and help the government in reaching out to the merchants.

He said, “CSC is a big army in this country. In Prime Minister housing scheme, Government has received 4.5 lakh applications for housing through CSC. I have suggested to Smt. Sushma Swaraj, Hon’ble Minister of External Affairs that CSCs should do the work of verification of e-Sanad certificates. Apart from this, CSCs will help to provide legal services to the poor.” He added, “I always say that companies should use the vast network of CSCs. In the Digital era, the role of CSCs is tremendous. Today, 2 crore people have downloaded BHIM App. CSCs should make it popular in their community. In the digital economy, the demand of CSCs’ services will become tremendous. Every VLEs should train one woman from tribal and backward communities.”

Minister also inaugurated the Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit service through CSCs. Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit is an authorized operational unit working as per the standards set by BBPS. BBPOUs will onboard billers, aggregators and payment gateways to handle bill payments through different delivery channels.

He was addressing around 100 VLEs and 70 CSC representatives from across India. The workshop organised at the India Habitat Centre has also brought together Government Officials, Private Players, Civil Society Organizations, and GST experts.

While welcoming the participants to the workshop Dinesh Tyagi, CEO, CSC SPV said, “GST is a revolutionary reform in this country. The role of GST Service Provider is to mobilise merchants, advocacy, capacity building and solving the problems through CSCs. GST is a challenging task. This work is on the shoulders of our VLEs. GST is very important as well as a great business for our VLEs. It will also enhance the credibility of VLEs in their community.”On the occasion, a book on GST was also launched by the Hon’ Minister and other dignitaries.

