Companies asked to print new MRP or go to jail

Gujarat Global News Network, New Delhi

The government has asked companies to print the revised maximum retail price of goods they manufacture or face punishment, including a year in prison and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

“We have told companies to reprint revised rates on unsold goods. Stickers of new MRP should be pasted so that consumers are aware of the change in rates after GST,” consumer affairs minister, Ram Vilas Paswan said. He added that there have been several complaints of companies over charging in the name of GST.

The new order draws from provisions under the consumer protection laws that stipulate fines of up to Rs 50,000 for the first two offences and Rs1 lakh as well as a year in jail for repeat offenders.

“Companies are taking advantage of input credits under GST, which brings their manufacturing costs down, but they are not passing on the benefits to consumers. We want them to do that,” said a ministry official.

The government had earlier allowed traders to sell pre-GST stocks with new MRP stickers till September 30. But fresh goods are now mandated to carry revised MRP.He said officers of his department will monitor compliance of the new government order on MRPs and also urged consumers to lodge complaints in case of violations. Helplines have been set up under the ministry of consumer affairs to address customer grievances and GST-related queries.

For news in Hindi see our Hindi news daily Chaupal Chronicle