Confident BJP fixes Dec.25 for swearing-in ceremony in Gujarat

The BJP has started arrangements for swearing-in ceremony in Gujarat. The party which is confident of its sixth victory in the state has fixed Dec.25 for the function as it is birthday of party veteran leader Atal Behari Vajpayee.

A meeting of BJP leaders, candidates and office bearers was held here today evening to assess polling. The meeting was headed by state president Jitu Vaghani and members expressed confidence of winning.

According to sources the party has already booked Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad for the function. Though swearing-in will take place at stadium if the party gets 120 plus seats. Otherwise it will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

In 2002 when Narendra Modi took over as CM a grand swearing-in ceremony was held at the stadium where all BJP leaders including Vajpayee were present.

Despite the fact that all exit polls predict victory for BJP the party itself seems not so confident. The 150 plus claim made earlier by its leaders was somewhere lost in the campaigning.

In the meeting held today Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and party incharge Gujarat Bhupendra Yadav were also present. They also claimed victory for the party and exhorted workers to work for development of the state.

Meanwhile, Patidar leader Hardik Patel expressed doubts over functioning of EVMs. He claimed that if BJP will face a humiliating defeat if EVMs do not malfunction. “I have 100% doubts on EVMs”, he added.

The counting of votes will be held on Dec. 18.

