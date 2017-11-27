Cong- BJP delay candidates list till last day of filing nominations

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Faced with the problem of widespread protests and rebellion, both congress and BJP have not declared names of all candidates even as today is the last date for filing of nominations for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections. Instead, both the parties are going for direct communication to individual candidates though telephone.

Congress had not announced any name of the phase two constituenciestill yesterday. It announced 76 names pastmidnight leaving 16 names. BJP had earlier announced names of second phase candidates in its different lists, but it has yet to publicly announce the names of its 34 candidates. Gujarat Assembly has two phase election for its 182 seats. In the first phase there are 89 seats for which polling will be on December 9 while in the second phase 93 seats having polling on December 14.

Congress had earlier announced that it would give tickets to its all 43 MLAs because they had stood by the party when Congress party leader ShankarsinhVaghela had engineered a coup in Congress Legislature Party at the time of RajyaSabha elections in July this year. But as per the list declared past midnight four MLAs have been replaced. They are Joitabhai Patel (Dhanera), NatwarsinhThakore (Mahudha), Hirabhai Patel (Lunawada) and DharshiKhanpura (Kankrej). In Mahudha ticket has been given to IndrajitsinhThakore, son of Natwarsinh.

BabubhaiMangukia who has been fighting legal battle for Congress and has played key role in negotiations with PAAS leaders is Congress candidate for ThakkarBapanagar in Ahmedabad.

Though, both Congress and NCP were open for tie up even after the phase one nominations, now it is clear that there is no understanding between the two. Congress has given in all six seats to former JD (U) MLA ChhotuVasava who has formed Bharatiya Tribal Party after vertical split in JD(U). ChhotuVasava is facing serious identity threat as JD(U) has put up a candidate ChhotuVasava against him. Since the symbol arrow is with JD(U) there are all the chances that tribal voters of the reserved ST seat may vote for another Chhotubhai.

This is a serious threat to Chhotubhai as he is an uncrowned king in the area. He has always won whether he has banner like JD(U) or tag of independent. Except Jhagadia seat of ChhotuVasavaJD(U) is not seen anywhere though party is going to field 100 candidates according to its national general secretary AkhileshKatiyar. JD(U) will have a battery of campaigners but Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not campaign for the party.

Party has so far announced only 25 names. Eleven of them are Muslims. Katiyar is hopeful that JD(U) will fare better even though it had only one MLA ChhotuVasava last time. Now Vasava is not there. He said that party has 665 sarpanchs which showed its base. However, it is a fact that party is a late starter. It appointed its state president two days back only.

