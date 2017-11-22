PAAS accepts Congress formula for quota

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Patidar leader Hardik Patel has said that Congress has accepted their demand for reservation.

Talking to media today he said that Congress had agreed to give reservation under section 31 and provisions of section 46. He said that Congress has agreed to put quota demand in their manifesto. “I have asked leaders not to put promise which they cannot fulfill”, he added.

Despite this the Patidar leader refrained from pledging his support to Congress. He said that our primary goal is to get quota for Patidars and to achieve that we have to first defeat BJP.

We have never asked for a ticket from the Congress, neither have we done any deal with that party,” Mr. Patel said. He termed ”pact with Congress” a “baseless story.” “The BJP has created this baseless story. The PAAS is not for politics. It’s a social movement,” he said.

Hardik also said that there were no differences with the Congress over seat-sharing. “We had not demanded any seats, but we had asked the Congress to put up candidates of our community, who have a strong character,” he said.

Asked what will he do about the PAAS members who have filed nomination papers to contest elections, Hardik said that they will no longer be members of the organisation.

Hardik also accused the BJP of trying to buy PAAS members by offering Rs 50 lakh.

He claimed that the BJP had earmarked Rs. 200 crore to break the PAAS and sponsor some independent candidates to divide the Patidar votes. “The BJP has always used Patidars for votes. It has only lollipops for Patidars.” He also claimed the ruling party offered Rs. 1200 crore to the PAAS to withdraw its agitation. “ I refused that and instead continued the agitation. I preferred to go to jail,” he said.

