Congress appoints four working presidents in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

After expanding organizational set up, Congress today appointed four working president in Gujarat. This is to maintain regional and caste balance besides addressing widespread complaint against PCC chief Bharat Solanki that he does not visits different parts of the state.

The working presidents are Tushar Chaudhary, Paresh Dhanani, Kunwarji Bavaliya and Karsandas Soneri.

The party also announced its election committee which will be headed by PCC chief Bharat Solanki. Other members are Mohansinh Rathwa, Arjun Modhwadia, Siddharth Patel, Shaktisinh Gohil, Naresh Rawal, Tushar Chaudhary, Chandrika Chudasama, Kadir Pirzada, Raju Parmar Jagdish Thakore and Shailesh Parmar.

