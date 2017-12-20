Congress begins poll assessment, Rahul to join on Sat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

With 80 seats in its kitty for first time in 22 years the Congress party in Gujarat began its three day ‘ chintan shibir’ to assess poll results and prepare future road map. Party president Rahul Gandhi will attend the shibir on last day on Saturday and address party workers.

All the candidates, office bearers and workers gathered at a resort near Mehsana and discussed about the results. According to senior leader workers registered their protest against selection of few candidates specially in Patan and Mehsana districts. They were of the view that if local candidates were given tickets then results would have been different.

Party incharge Ashol Gehlot said that Rahul will first discuss the outcome of the shibir and then address workers. During these three days we will discuss our shortcomings and remedies to overcome them with a focus on 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“The party will discuss the results with candidates and district level Congress workers,” state president Bharatsinh Solanki said. We are getting good feedback from party workers, they are very much positive”, he added.

“If you see the record, from 1990 the Congress never had such numbers in the house. The BJP’s arrogance of 150+ has met its Waterloo, and they have been brought down to double-digit,” senior Congress leader Shakti Sinh Gohil said. Gohil contested elections from Mandvi in Kutch and lost.

Issues related to EVMs were also raised in the meeting. “I don’t want to question the authority of Election Commision’s role but they should look as to how the doubts over EVMs can be rectified,” he added.

Former Gujarat Congress Chief Arjun Modhwadia, who on Monday lost election from Porbandar seat by a thin margin of 1,855 votes to BJP’s Babubhai Bokhiriya, said, “The ‘Chintan Shivir’ is being organised to discuss the shortcomings if any, were there in party’s strategy.”

“The people of Gujarat had decided to remove the BJP government from power and they voted in the same manner but there were some loopholes and this Chintan Shivir is being organised to discuss those shortcomings,” said Modwadia.

