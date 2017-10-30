Congress buys peace from PAAS for RG’s programme

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Core committee of Patidar Amanat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) had two hour long meeting with PCC president Bharat Solanki and other senior Congress leaders which ended with only one definite statement that PAAS will not create any trouble at the meeting of Rahul Gandhi in Surat on Nov 3. The meeting was called for clearing Congress stand on the demands of PAAS which includes reservation for patidars in education and employment.

Both PAAS core committee and Congress had separate media meetings on Monday evening in which both claimed that they had very meeting and had fruitful discussion on four of the five demands of patidars. For the fifth, the most controversial demand of reservation for Patidars, both will have another round of discussion on November 6 or 7 and after that PAAS will announce its decision to support Congress or not.

Alpesh Kathiria who addressed press conference on behalf of PAAS said presently PAAS neither opposed nor favoured Congress. But we would oppose BJP, he said. Hardik Patel who had threatened to create trouble in Rahul Gandhi’s meeting on November 3 was not present in the meeting. However, five member core committee had talks with Bharat Solanki, Siddhartha Patel, Arjun Modhwadia and Babubhai Mangukia of Congress.

Congress has cleared its stand on four demands. First, Congress if it comes to power will form a SIT which will go in all cases of police action against patidars and others regarding disturbance during Patidar meeting on Sugust 25,2016 and later. Though the BJP government has formed SIT, but it has taken up selective cases and cleared the role of police, the leaders said.

Congress will withdraw all cases including cases of sedition against people. They said that the BJP was not withdrawing all cases. Congress has agreed to pay government assistance of Rs 35 lakh to family of each person died in police firing and a job to one dependent. At present 14 of the 16 killed have been paid Rs 20 lakh each by patidar leaders. Congress will pay money and job even to the members of other community who died in these incidents.

Government has set up a commission for people of unreserved category to help them on economic criteria. Congress leader Siddhartha Patel said that this commission was set up through an ordinance while Congress will bring a Commission through Assembly and it will have a corpus of Rs 2,000 crore, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel who later held press conference said that Congress was misleading patidars by twisting facts. He said that the government had fulfilled four demands which they had agreed for in meeting with patidar leaders. Congress promises that it will take initiatives if it comes to power. Everyone knows that Congress will never come to power.

