Congress changes four candidates in phase one list

Congress late on Monday night released a list of 13 candidates of 89 candidates for the constituencies which are going for election in phase one. The list has four names changed and three constituencies left for JD(U) faction led by Chhotu Vasava. Congress has no tie up with NCP as NCP has decided to go alone.

Congress has replaced PAAS convener Amit Thummar in Junagadh with Bhikhabhai Joshi, Jayesh Patel with Kiran Thakor in Bharuch, Ashok Jirawala in place of Nilesh Kumbhani in Kamrej(Surat) and Dhirubhai Gajera in place of Prafhulbhai Togadiya in Varachha Road seat. Though party has not given any reason for the change in the list, it is evident that these changes are pressure of Patidar Anamant Andolan Samiti which has wildly protested against the first list of 77 candidates which was released last night.

Congress has in today’s list given ticket of Jamnagar South to Ashok Lal, elder brother of Jitu Lal who had demanded ticket from BJP. Ashok Lal joined Congress today itself leaving BJP. Former MP Vikram Madam who lost in last Lok Sabha election has been fielded by Congress on Khambhalia seat.

Congress has left three seats for Chhotu vasava who is contesting under the banner of Bharatiya Tribal Party as he is now no more with JD(U) led by Nitish Kumar. He is contesting on Jhagadia seat and Dediapada and one more seat has been left by Congress for his team.

With this Congress will contest on 86 of the 89 seats of first phase for which polling will be on December 9

