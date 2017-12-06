Congress complains against five officers for helping BJP in Gujarat polls

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Congress has alleged that five government officers of the state were helping BJP in elections and has demanded their removal. In a representation to the Election Commission Congress named one IAS and three IPS officers.

Congress has demanded that Surat Collector M S Patel and Rajkot DSP Karamraj Vaghela should be removed from their posts as they were helping BJP in polls. Patel had sought a ticket from BJP and had commented on Congress president Sonia Gandhi on facebook.

The party has also demanded that IPS Abhay Chudasma and Rajkumar Pandian, who were accused in Sohrabuddin encounter case, should also be removed as they were supporting BJP.

