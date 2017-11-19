Congress conveying to its assembly candidates telephonically

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Congress has started conveying to its candidates telephonically about their mandate while official declaration of its list is being delayed because of final talks with NCP and JD(U) headed by Sharad Yadav. This is to make sure that its candidates file nominations well in time the last day of filing of nominations for phase 1 on November 21 Tuesday. In the phase 1 election will be held for 89 constituencies belonging to Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Bharat Solanki is not going to contest elections this time. He had lost parliament election in 2014. National spokesperson and MLA from Abdasa, Shaktisinh Gohil will contest from Mandvi in Kutch. He wanted to change his constituency and had set his eyes on Bhavnagar. But party has decided to give him Mandvi, a seat which was earlier represented by Chhabil Patel who had in last elections switched over to BJP.

What is more Mandvi was represented by former Chief Minister Suresh Mehta. He quit BJP in 2007 and is now actively supporting Congress. He is convener of an organization which invited former BJP Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha for a three day campaign in Gujarat.

Vocal Congress leader, former PCC chief and leader of Opposition, Arjun Modhwadi will contest from Porbandar. Modhwadia had lost to Babubhai Bokhiria in 2012. Now, he will contest again with Bokhiria as BJP has given ticket to him.

Another senior leader Siddharth Patel who had lost last election will contest from Dabhoi again. Here BJP workers are protesting against selection of BJP candidate this time. Congress has already announced that it will give ticket to all its 43 sitting MLAs as reward to their loyalty for not becoming part of coup engineered by Shankarsinh Vaghela.

