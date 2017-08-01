Congress directs MLAs not to use NOTA

Gujarat Global News Network, Gadhinagar

Amidst growing speculation of cross voting by its MLAs in the Rajya Sabha elections the Congress party in Gujarat today issued a whip to not to use NOTA (None of The Above). Chief whip of party Shailesh Parmar asked MLAs to choose vote button for Ahmed Patel and not to use any other button.

Meanwhile, BJP has asked all its MLAs to reach Gandhinagar on August 7. The party will organize a camp for MLAs where they will be taught how to vote. BJP state president Jitu Vaghani said that this was necessary so that members do not make any mistake. He claimed that there was no problem with BJP but the Congress was down with its internal problems. The party was facing problems to keep its flock of MLAs together, he added.

Congress whip cautioned MLAs that they will be disqualified for 6 years if they used NOTA. Both BJP and Congress are using their full might to make their candidates win. BJP is also trying hard to defeat Congress leader Ahmed Patel by wooing more MLAs on its side. Already six MLAs have resigned from Congress and joined BJP.

Ahmed Patel has raised doubts about Election Commission’ role in conducting the RS polls. He tweeted “First Rajya Sabha election was postponed, second NOTA was permitted post notification. Reasons best known to the Election Commission.”

On the other hand BJP claimed that NOTa rules were introduced in RS elections in 2015. Congress is frustrated and so is making such allegations.

