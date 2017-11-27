Congress harassed even Anandiben : Modi

Gujarat Global News Network, Rajkot

Calling Congress as anti-Patidar Prime Minister Narendra Modi today alleged that the party harassed four Patidar Chief Ministers of Gujarat including Anandiben Patel!! In an obvious bid to placate Patidars who are a strong vote bank, Modi in his election rally today said that Congress was against Patidars.

Modi was addressing a election rally at Jasdan, a stronghold of Patidars. The strong community is fighting for reservation and there have been protests against the BJP on this issue. This factor is quite important in the elections and both Congress and BJP are trying to woo Patidars.

Modi who used to allege step motherly attitude of Centre towards state when he was CM, once again raked up the issue though in a different manner. He started from Babubhai Jashbhai Patel and said that the support of Jan Sangh that he became CM. but the Congress did not like it and Babubhai’s government did not last.

He also mentioned Chimanbhai Patel and said that Congress could not digest the fact that a Patidar had become a successful CM independently and his government was dislodged.

Modi mentioned two of BJP’s CMs who were harassed by Congress. When Keshubhai Patel became CM Congress tried everything to dislodge him.

The party repeated the same tactics with Anandiben, a daughter of Patel community. Congress has defamed Gujarat always.

