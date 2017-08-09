Congress suspends 8 rebel MLAs including Shankersinh

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The Congress today suspended eight of its MLAs for six years who did cross voting in the Rajya Sabha elections. The party will soon move Election Commission for their disqualification.

State Congress President Bharatisnh Solanki said that all the 8 MLAs had acted against party whip and therefore they have been expelled for six years. Simultaneously their disqualification procedure has also begun which would ensure that they cannot contest any election for six years.

Those expelled by the party include senior leader and former leader of opposition Shankersinh Vaghela who spearheaded “Defeat Ahmed” campaign. Those expelled include Mahendrasinh Vaghela, C K Raulji, Raghavji Patel, Amit Chaudhary, Bholabhai Patel, Dharmnedrasinh Jadeja and Karamsinh Patel.

Interestingly Shankersinh who claimed that he had quit Congress did not give up his membership of Legislative Assembly and used it to cross vote in favour of BJP candidate. The Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat were straight from a thriller movie and it was Karamsinh Patel’s vote which spoiled the game. He was in Bengaluru with party MLAs for a week claiming his loyalty but at the time of voting he voted for BJP.

(For news in Hindi see our Hindi daily Chaupal Chronicle)