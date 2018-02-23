Congress gains in panchayats in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

After gaining in municipalities opposition Congress in Gujarat secured victory in panchayat elections in the state. The party snatched Banaskantha –the biggest district panchayat- from BJP and won in 8 taluka panchayts of the 17. BJP retained Kheda district panchayat and won 7 taluka panchayats while there was tie in two.

The results were declared on Friday. In Banaskantha district panchayat Congress won 36 seats while BJP got 30. While in Kheda BJP got 28 and Congress got 16. With this Congress now has 24 district panchayats.

In taluka panchayat Congress won in Danta, Palanpur, Vadgam, Bhabhar, Kankrej, Dantiwada, Kapadvanj and Gandhinagar. BJP won in Deesa, Dhaenra, Vav, Tharad, Amirgarh, Suigam and Kathlal. There was tie in Deodar and Lakhani taluka panchayats.

Congress president Bharatisnh Solanki thanked voters for posing faith in the party and said that Congress was committed to provide amenities and facilities in the villages.

BJP president Jitu Vaghani claiming victory said that BJP had secured more seats this time. He said that in Banaskantha district the number of BJP seats has increased. 267 BJP candidates have won in the elections, he added.

