Congress has gained two seats in the city taking its total tally to 4. This has provided an impetus to the party indicating increasing support from urban voters.

Himmatsinh Patel from Bapunagar and Imran Khedawala from Jamalpur constituency won the seat for the first time. While Gyasuddin Sheikh from Dariapur and Shailesh Parmar from Danil Limda retained their seats.

