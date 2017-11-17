Congress in talks with JD(U) and NCP for seat sharing in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

Congress party is in talks with JD(U) and NCP for alliance in Gujarat Assembly elections. Though Congress has finalized candidates for all the 182 seats but is waiting for some agreement with the two parties.

The list of candidates would be declared in a day or two, party in-charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot said. Talking to mediapersons after the meeting of CEC, he said that if understanding is reached with the two parties then Congress will have to leave few seats.

The Congress CEC meeting was held at party president Sonia Gandhi’s residence in the evening. State president Bharatsinh Solanki, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, Ahmed PAtel and others were present in the meeting.

Congress is facing issues over seat sharing. Patidars are also demanding their share. Patidar leader Hardik Patel has openly declared support for Congress and is in talks with party leaders over reservation issue.

Alpesh Thakor, leader of Thakor community has also joined Congress and according to sources he has also demanded tickets for members of his community. Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani has also extended support to the party and are expecting tickets.

BJP declared its first list of 70 candidates in the morning and Congress was expected to declare names by evening.

For news in Hindi see our news daily Chaupal Chronicle