Congress is spreading venom of castism, Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley today claimed that Congress had misused government machinery against Bhartiya Janata Party in 2007 and 2012 elections. Talking with media today evening, he said that this time the opposition party was trying to spread the venom of castism (Jatiwad ka Zahar) to stop the wave of development (Vikas ki Lahar).

Riding the development wave the ruling party was moving towards yet another convincing victory. He asserted that development was the only agenda for BJP and it was beneficial to all irrespective of caste or creed or religion. Congress has lost on the development agenda and so it was going on suicidal step of dividing society on caste lines. This was in reference to a question about agitation by three young rebels Gujarat PAAS leader Hardik Patel, Dalit activist Jignesh Mewani and self styled OBC leader Alpesh Thakor.

To a question about Congress being more aggressive than BJP on social media and its impact, he said that anyone could use social media. Only election results would tell who could use social media better.

He also said that in other states even the basic things like electricity, roads, water supply, education, health-care and lack of industrial investment become major poll planks but Gujarat where the BJP governments have worked with a single minded focus on development this was not the case.

He said that UPA had policy paralysis and it was a corrupt government. GST and demonetization by Modi government were basically to make tax system more transparent and wide based.

Senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia sharply reacted to the statements of Arjun Jaitley and said that instead of blaming Congress rule of past, BJP should give address to the problems of people. He said that textile industry was virtually closed in Surat and 10,000 workers migrated, farmers were not getting minimum support price. Like this there are many present day problems which belie BJP claim of development of Gujarat.

BJP leaders were trying to distract the attention of people from these issues by raising fears like terrorism.

