Congress list of candidates sparks off Protest by PAAS

Congress late on Sunday night released a list of 77 of 89 candidates for the constituencies which are going for election in phase one. It seems that there is no alliance between Congress and NCP as Congress has declared its candidate for Kutiyana Vejabhai Modedara where NCP has its MLA Kandhal Jadeja . Kandhal had voted against Ahmed Patel in Rajya Sabha elections despite an understanding between Congress and NCP. The last date for filing of nominations for phase one is Nov 21 Tuesday.

Congress has given tickets to 19 patidars and at many places it has put up patidar candidate against patidar candidate of BJP. For instance, in Vadhvan Congress has given ticket to APMC chairman Mohan Patel as BJP gave ticket to an industrialist Dhanji Patel dropping its sitting MLA Varshaben Doshi.

However, this has angered leaders of PAAS who are having talks with Congress over their demands. PAAS had announced in the evening that they had cordial talks with , but soon after the release of the list, PAAS convener Dinesh Bambhania marched to the residence of Bharat Solanki with protest saying that names of two PAAS leaders were announced without taking PAAS leadership into confidence. He asked PAAS leaders not to file nominations tomorrow. In Surat PAAS leaders stormed into Congress office.

Congress MLA Indranil Rajyaguru will contest against Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for Rajkot west. Rajyaguru has changed his constituency in Rajkot from east to west. Congress has selected Dilip Gohil to fight against state BJP President Jitu Vaghani.

Congress has roped in its four former MPs in the Assembly elections. In 2014 no Congress candidate won . The former MPs who have been given ticket are Tushar Chaudhary (Mahuva), Somabhai Patel Limdi, Virji Thumar(Lathi) and Kunwarji avalia (Jasdan).

Congress has given tickets to three Muslims including sitting MLA from Vankaner. The other two candidates are for Bharuch and Surat (east) .

Congress had started conveying to its candidates telephonically about their mandate while official declaration of its list was being delayed. This was to make sure that its candidates file nominations well in time the last day of filing of nominations for phase 1 November 21 Tuesday. In the phase 1 election will be held for 89 constituencies belonging to Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Bharat Solanki is not going to contest elections this time. He had lost parliament election in 2014. Referring to rumlors tht he was not considered, he said that he had announced three months back that he would not contest election. In 2007, he said, he did not contest Assembly election . He was PCC president at that time.

National spokesperson and MLA from Abdasa, Shaktisinh Gohil will contest from Mandvi in Kutch. He wanted to change his constituency and had set his eyes on Bhavnagar. But party has decided to give him Mandvi, a seat which was earlier represented by Chhabil Patel who had in last elections switched over to BJP.

What is more Mandvi was represented by former Chief Minister Suresh Mehta. He quit BJP in 2007 and is now actively supporting Congress. He is convener of an organization which invited former BJP Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha for a three day campaign in Gujarat.

Vocal Congress leader, former PCC chief and leader of Opposition, Arjun Modhwadi will contest from Porbandar. Modhwadia had lost to Babubhai Bokhiria in 2012. Now, he will contest again with Bokhiria as BJP has given ticket to him.

