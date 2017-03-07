Congress MLAs get threat calls from don Ravi Pujari

Gujarat Global News Network, Gandhinagar

The opposition Congress in the state has claimed that four MLAs have received threat calls from don Ravi Pujari. These include senior MLA and AICC spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil who got an SMS from the don.

The matter was raised in the State Assembly on Tuesday when leader of opposition Shankersinh Vaghela demanded a high level probe into the matter. He said that the MLAs were getting ransom demands and threats. He said that it reflects on the law and order situation. “If MLAs are threatened like this then what about common man”, he said.

He said that four Congress MLAs- Gohil, C K Raulji, Amit Chavda and Mehraman have got threats. He said that Raulki got a call demanding Rs.10 crore ransom. He got more than half a dozen calls from various numbers from different countries like Thailand, Africa etc. one such SMs to Raulji was that “10 crore de nahi to Anand na councilor Pragnesh Patel ki jaise goli mar denge (pay Rs. 10 crore or you will be shot like Anand councilor Pragnesh Patel).

Vaghela said that a month ago AICC leader Gurudas Kamath had also received threat calls from Pujari. Vaghela said that state government should take strict action in the matter. He said that it only those Congress MLAs who were speaking against the government were getting such threats.

Interestingly the issue was raised today when PM Narendra Modi is on two day visit to the state.

