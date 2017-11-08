Congress plans to reach one crore homes in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Congress in Gujarat has planned a massive mass contact programme from November 14, birth anniversary of its leader Jawaharlal even as BJP has launched a state wide door to door campaign under the banner of Gujarat Gaurav Mahasampark Abhiyan.

GPCC president Bharat Solanki said that the party would reach one crore homes in a massive door to door campaign starting from November 14. This will cover all 182 assembly constituencies of the election bound state. The focus of the personal contact will be the failure of the ruling BJP on the fronts like unemployment and education and issues like demonetization, GST and farmers woes.

This will be a kind of follow up of four rounds of campaign by party vice-president of the party Rahul Gandhi. In the fourth and final round Rahul Gandhi is coming to north Gujarat on a three day visit starting November 11. He will visit six districts of north Gujarat, Banaskanth.Mahesana, Patan, Aravali, Sabarkantha and Gandhinagar.

Party is paying great attention to Surat, stronghold of BJP, as even after a three day tour of south Gujarat Rahul Gandhi has a special one day tour of Surat city today.

