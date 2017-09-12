Congress promises jobs to all unemployed youth in Gujarat

Gujarat Global News Network, Ahmedabad

Raising the issue of rising unemployment in Gujarat in BJP rule, Congress has come out with a scheme of employment for the youth of Gujarat. It has promised jobs to all educated unemployment youth in Gujarat when it comes to power. Until a youth gets job, he will get unemployment allowance, party president Bharat Solanki said.

One who has cleared 12th standard will get allowance of Rs 3,000 PM, a graduate 3,500 and post graduate Rs 4,000, he said. Congress has also promised low interest finance for small scale self employment. The government will also give smart phones to unemployed youth under a different scheme.

Talking to media he said that with the help of experts the party had worked out the scheme with its viability and financial implications. Contesting the claim of 10 lakh unemployed by Gujarat government, he said that there were 30 lakh unemployed. Referring to the fixed pay practice of Gujarat government, he said that it was nothing but exploitation of youth. He said that the situation could be realized from the fact that for 600 jobs 12 lakh apply.

The party will start registration of unemployed youth at taluka headquarters from September 14. This physical registration will continue for five days. Even after this one can register as unemployed online, he said.

Referring to the smart phone project for unemployed youth, he said that this would be to give self employment. The phone would be given to those young persons who would be willing to promote government schemes digitally. They would get money for the digital publicity of government schemes.

Congress national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil who was also present in the media interaction said that it was not a poll promise, but a move for the all round development of people of Gujarat.

