Congress Raj was goonda raj in Gujarat: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah launched the second phase of Gujarat Gaurav Yatra from Porbandar today with blistering attack on Congress saying that Congress rule in the state was goonda raj. With Congress going from the state, goondas have also gone.

This has sparked off sharp reaction from Congress. State Congress president Bharat Solanki said that Amit Shah who himself was externed from Gujarat by the Court must look into the profile of its leaders as the party was full of leaders with questionable criminal records. He said that 40 prominent BJP leaders in Gujarat had glaring criminal record.

While launching the first phase of the yatra from Karamsad yesterday, he had said that Congress had done injustice to Gujarat and Sardar Patel. Keeping the same tone of his verbal attack today he said that Congress had done injustice to Gujarat for three decades and had no moral ground to question BJP which always stood for Gujarat and its development. People of Gujarat know this fact well.

He said that Gujarat was proud that it was now curfew free, people get water and electricity and dream of Sardar Sarovar of Sardar Patel has been completed by BJP government and Narendra Modi. He said that Congress should think about the state in which it left Gujarat.

Referring to Porbandar he said that such was the law and order problem here that there were boards which read that Porbandar limits begin and the rule of law ends. Names of cities were known as Mamumiya, Panjumiya and Latif. Congress gave only riots and curfew to the state. BJP on the other hand brought an end to the kingdom of fear and gave an atmosphere in which people could live fearlessly.

This yatra is headed by BJP state president Jitu Vaghani and will end on October 15 like the first phase which is being headed by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. Both the yatras will cover 149 assembly constituencies in the state which is going for polls in December this year. The main aim of the yatras is to show the development of the state.

