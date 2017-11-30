Congress releases photographs to prove Rahul Gandhi is Hindu

Gujarat Global News Network

The controversy over the entry of Rahul Gandhi as non-Hindu in the registered led to Congress releasing photographs showing him performing rites as Hindu. Soon after the visit of Rahul Gandhi to Somnath temple a record of a register of the temple went viral. It had an entry of Rahul Gandhi as non-Hindu.

At a hurriedly called media conference called in the evening Randeep Surjewala Congress spokesperson accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy against its leader and insisted Gandhi has declared himself as a ‘Shiv Bhakt’ (Lord Shiva devotee) and is a ‘janeu-dhari’ (sacred thread-wearing) Hindu. The BJP, however, dismissed the conspiracy charge as baseless, saying Gandhi’s aide who signed the register belongs to the Congress.

The temple administration said Gandhi’s name was written in the shrine’s register for non-Hindus by his media coordinator and maintained none of its staff was involved in the entire episode. Non-Hindus are allowed to visit Somnath temple but have to first get themselve registered at the shrine’s office. Gandhi, on campaign trail for the December Assembly polls, began his two-day visit to Gujarat after offering prayers at the temple.

A photocopy of the page of the register for non-Hindus with names of Gandhi and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel written on it went viral on social media soon after their visit to the shrine this afternoon. The signature against their names was that of the Congress party’s media coordinator Manoj Tyagi. “This is fake. Tyagi was made to sign on a blank paper of the register for media entry and later the names of Rahul Gandhi and others were added in the register,” said Surjewala. “This is a conspiracy of the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a trustee of the temple trust,” he said.

Surjewala said Gandhi only signed the visitor’s register where he wrote that the place was “inspiring”. Even a statement released by the Somnath trust late in the evening has only this statement in the name of Rahul Gandhi.

However, BJP has maintained that it was not in picture since the entry was made by a person in the team of Congress leader.

